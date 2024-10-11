Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,255,395. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,255,395. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $112.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

