Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.13.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

