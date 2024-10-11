Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 80 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,561 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $454.03 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.24.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,253.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,253.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

