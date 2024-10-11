Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 455,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,425,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. 257,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.32%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.



