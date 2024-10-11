Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $322.12 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,504 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 3.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.28% of Deere & Company worth $322,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 57,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.61. 72,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,380. The stock has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

