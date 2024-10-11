Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,243,506. The stock has a market cap of $641.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

