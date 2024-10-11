Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 891,388 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $155,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $840,538,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,330 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,105,297. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

