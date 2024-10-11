Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 23,971 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,971 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,494. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

