Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target Raised to $26.25 at Compass Point

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Compass Point from $24.75 to $26.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

SAR traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.04. 19,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,494. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

