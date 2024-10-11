Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 139,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 740,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.13 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,418,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Savers Value Village by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,068,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 34.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,883,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,423 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $5,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

