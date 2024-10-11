Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Susquehanna

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

SLB stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,042,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after buying an additional 156,492 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 39,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 205.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 137,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

