Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $30,072,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $15,216,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $12,376,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after acquiring an additional 440,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after acquiring an additional 388,913 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

