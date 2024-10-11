Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,973,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306,139 shares.The stock last traded at $48.55 and had previously closed at $48.59.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595,691 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,379,000 after acquiring an additional 827,234 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,977,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 634,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,313,000.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.