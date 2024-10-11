Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,837,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,004,000 after acquiring an additional 123,777 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,110,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,284,000 after acquiring an additional 86,185 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 960,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

