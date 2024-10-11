Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $157.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $143.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 438.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 236.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

