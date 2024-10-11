Scotiabank Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $53.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,484,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $74,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 138,699 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

