Scott Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 567,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,506. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $168.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

