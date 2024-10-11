Scott H. Keeney Sells 15,000 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $166,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,347,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,846.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

nLIGHT Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

