Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

