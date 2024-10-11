Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Hold

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Azul to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Azul Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Azul stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Azul has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Analysts expect that Azul will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Azul by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

