Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on IMAX Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush lifted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

IMAX stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in IMAX by 5.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 819,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

