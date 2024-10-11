Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$20.00 price objective by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.78.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$7.11 and a 52 week high of C$13.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.72.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7844418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. In related news, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham bought 17,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,560.90. Also, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. Insiders sold a total of 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $877,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

