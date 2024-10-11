Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.60.

Get Semtech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $42.57 on Monday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Semtech by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.