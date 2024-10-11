ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.81.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $944.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.86, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $949.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $855.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $783.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.