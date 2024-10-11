ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $1,025.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $935.00 to $1,025.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOW. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $875.81.

NOW opened at $944.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $855.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $783.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $949.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

