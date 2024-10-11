SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GINX traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.10. 5,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $70.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Get SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF alerts:

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.