Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $1,100,800.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 460,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,673,896.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 100 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $11,005.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00.

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.7 %

SHAK stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 199.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.83. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $112.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 303.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $16,365,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.39.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

