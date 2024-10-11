Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 75,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 125,476 shares.The stock last traded at $41.46 and had previously closed at $41.51.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
