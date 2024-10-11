Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 75,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 125,476 shares.The stock last traded at $41.46 and had previously closed at $41.51.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 78,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $206,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

