Shopify’s (SHOP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.97.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $82.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 735.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,714,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,657,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

