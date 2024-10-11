Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Drops By 97.8%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

36Kr Price Performance

Shares of KRKR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.61. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.