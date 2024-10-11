Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Drops By 97.8%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of KRKR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.61. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.
