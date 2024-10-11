Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Declines By 40.3%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,663,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 4,458,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance
Shares of BMDPF stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.94.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
