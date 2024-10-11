Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Declines By 40.3%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,663,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 4,458,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance

Shares of BMDPF stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

