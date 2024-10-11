Short Interest in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY) Decreases By 40.6%

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Big Tree Cloud Stock Performance
Shares of DSY stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 215,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,400. Big Tree Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55.
Big Tree Cloud Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Big Tree Cloud
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.