Short Interest in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY) Decreases By 40.6%

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Big Tree Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of DSY stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 215,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,400. Big Tree Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Big Tree Cloud Company Profile

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

