Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Increases By 137.8%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, a growth of 137.8% from the September 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.5 days.

Bird Construction Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of BIRDF opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $23.37.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.