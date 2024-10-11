Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Increases By 137.8%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, a growth of 137.8% from the September 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.5 days.
Bird Construction Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of BIRDF opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $23.37.
Bird Construction Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bird Construction
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Trading Halts Explained
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.