Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Expands By 1,100.0%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Bodycote Stock Down 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

