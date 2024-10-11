Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Decreases By 40.0%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

