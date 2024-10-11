Short Interest in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Drops By 44.5%

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the September 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.28% of BTCS as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $18.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

BTCS ( NASDAQ:BTCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. BTCS had a net margin of 993.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. On average, research analysts predict that BTCS will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

