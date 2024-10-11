Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Grows By 112.5%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,488,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 700,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.4 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.69 during trading hours on Friday. 170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,665. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

