Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Increases By 100.0%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

China CITIC Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHCJY remained flat at $13.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

