Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Increases By 100.0%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
China CITIC Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHCJY remained flat at $13.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.
About China CITIC Bank
