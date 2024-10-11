Short Interest in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Declines By 70.4%

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dave Stock Performance

Shares of DAVEW stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,851. Dave has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Dave Company Profile

Dave Inc provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial services platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members with budgeting, and managing income and expenses; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account through automated clearing house network and avoid a fee; Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work; and Surveys, which allows member to take paid surveys within the Dave mobile application.

