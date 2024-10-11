Short Interest in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Declines By 70.4%

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Dave Stock Performance
Shares of DAVEW stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,851. Dave has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Dave Company Profile
