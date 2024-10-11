Short Interest in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Increases By 237.5%

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XFIX opened at $52.47 on Friday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94.

Get F/m Opportunistic Income ETF alerts:

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from F/m Opportunistic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:XFIX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. F M Investments LLC owned 9.50% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.