Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Decreases By 43.5%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFAS remained flat at $15.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF ( NASDAQ:EFAS Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned 0.39% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

