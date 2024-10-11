Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Decreases By 95.5%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ICHBF stock remained flat at $9.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

