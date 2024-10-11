Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Decreases By 95.5%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
ICHBF stock remained flat at $9.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
