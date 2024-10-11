Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Drops By 81.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

