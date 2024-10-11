Short Interest in Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Grows By 199.1%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 199.1% from the September 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IESVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

