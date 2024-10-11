Short Interest in Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Grows By 199.1%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 199.1% from the September 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IESVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.54.
About Invinity Energy Systems
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.