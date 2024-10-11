Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Grows By 475.0%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leafly stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Leafly as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Leafly alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.18 price objective on shares of Leafly in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,704. Leafly has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter.

About Leafly

(Get Free Report)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.