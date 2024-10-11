Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Declines By 41.4%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lithium Chile Stock Performance

Lithium Chile stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

About Lithium Chile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.