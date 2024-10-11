Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Declines By 41.4%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Lithium Chile Stock Performance
Lithium Chile stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.
About Lithium Chile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Chile
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- S&P 500 Hits Record Highs: 3 Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AZZ Stock Gains Momentum: Analysts Forecast 25% Upside From Here
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.