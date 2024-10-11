Short Interest in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Decreases By 50.0%

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.93. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 11.93% of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Company Profile

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

