Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Decreases By 42.4%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pandora A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PANDY stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $39.27. 4,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $44.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $977.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Pandora A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

