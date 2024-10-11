Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Grows By 250.0%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Power Assets Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HGKGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 5,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. Power Assets has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

