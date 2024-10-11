Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Increases By 91.1%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Precipio Trading Up 2.6 %

PRPO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,333. Precipio has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

